Future Supply Chain Solutions allots 9000 equity shares

Under ESOSFuture Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 9,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the holders of the stock options upon their exercise.
With the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.40,07,21,130/- divided into 4,00, 72,113 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.40,08,11,130/- divided into 4,00,81,113 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.
