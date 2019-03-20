JUST IN
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 16.94 lakh equity shares

Capital Market 

Under scheme of arrangement

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 16,94,060 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to the composite scheme of arrangement amongst the company, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company.

The said shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 7,71,76,81,540 (77,17,68,154 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 7,73,46,22,140 (i.e. 77,34,62,214 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 09:20 IST

