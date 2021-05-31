Board of Sheela Foam approves change in CFO

-
At meeting held on 29 May 2021The Board of Sheela Foam at its meeting held on 29 May 2021 has approved the following:
Dhruv Chandra Mathur will superannuate and will cease to be Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 1 June 2021.
The Board approved the elevation of Davinder Kumar Ahuja as Chief Financial Officer of the Indian Operation of the Company w.e.f. 1 June 2021.
The Board approved the appointment of Nikhil Datye as a Group CFO of the Company. He is designated as a Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. 1 June 2021.
