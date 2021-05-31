Board of Sheela Foam approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 29 May 2021

The Board of Sheela Foam at its meeting held on 29 May 2021 has approved the following:

Dhruv Chandra Mathur will superannuate and will cease to be Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 1 June 2021.

The Board approved the elevation of Davinder Kumar Ahuja as Chief Financial Officer of the Indian Operation of the Company w.e.f. 1 June 2021.

The Board approved the appointment of Nikhil Datye as a Group CFO of the Company. He is designated as a Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. 1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)