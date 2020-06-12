JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

On 15 June 2020

The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company will meet on 15 June 2020 to consider exploring possibilities for raising funds by way of issue of equity shares, convertible bonds, warrants, any other equity linked securities and/or combination of securities through permissible modes including but not limited to a preferential issue, qualified institution placement, rights issue, further public offer, subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU