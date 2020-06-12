Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising

-
-
On 15 June 2020The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company will meet on 15 June 2020 to consider exploring possibilities for raising funds by way of issue of equity shares, convertible bonds, warrants, any other equity linked securities and/or combination of securities through permissible modes including but not limited to a preferential issue, qualified institution placement, rights issue, further public offer, subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, may be required.
