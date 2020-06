Housing Development Finance Corporation has reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate on housing and non-housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points, with effect from 12 June 2020.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers.

