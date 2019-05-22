Board of Sintex Industries approves divestment of 24.99% stake in subsidiary

-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019The Board of Sintex Industries at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved the disinvestment in BVM Overseas upto 24.99% for the purpose of raising resources for long term working capital requirement and accordingly BVM Overseas will cease to be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company and will remain a Subsidiary of the Company:
