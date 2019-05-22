Board of Sintex Industries approves divestment of 24.99% stake in subsidiary

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Sintex Industries at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved the disinvestment in BVM Overseas upto 24.99% for the purpose of raising resources for long term working capital requirement and accordingly BVM Overseas will cease to be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company and will remain a Subsidiary of the Company:

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 18:29 IST

