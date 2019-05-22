JUST IN
Board of Can Fin Homes approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr through equity route

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Can Fin Homes approved further issue of shares/specified securities through rights/qualified institutions placement and/or preferential allotment basis or any other mode or any combination thereof, for an amount not exceeding Rs.1000 Crore (Rupees One Thousand Crores only), including premium, subject to approval of members.

