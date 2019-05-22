Board of Can Fin Homes approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr through equity route

-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019The Board of Can Fin Homes approved further issue of shares/specified securities through rights/qualified institutions placement and/or preferential allotment basis or any other mode or any combination thereof, for an amount not exceeding Rs.1000 Crore (Rupees One Thousand Crores only), including premium, subject to approval of members.
