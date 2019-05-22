Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Schneider Electric launches new circuit-breaker
Schneider Electric India Recognised by CII for Customer Centricity
Board of Varun Mercantile announces change in directorate
Schneider Electric Recognised by Catalyst for Advancing Gender Equality and Inclusion
Board of Directors of Tata Sponge Iron appoints directors
-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019The Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved appointment of Mr. Piyush Pandey as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 May 2019. The Board has accepted resignation of Vivek Sarwate from the Board as Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from 22 May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU