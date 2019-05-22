Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved appointment of Mr. Piyush Pandey as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 May 2019. The Board has accepted resignation of Vivek Sarwate from the Board as Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from 22 May 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 18:14 IST

