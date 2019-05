Board of Can Fin Homes approves fund raising up to Rs 6000 cr though debt route

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Can Homes at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved to place the recommendation to the members at ensuing Meeting for issuance of redeemable, secured or unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)/bonds, sub-ordinated debt/in the nature of Tier II NCDs/bonds, onshore and/or offshore, denominated in Indian Rupees and/or any Foreign Currency, for cash, either at par or premium or at a discount to face value, upto an amount not exceeding Rs.6,000 Crores

