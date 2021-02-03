Board of Solara Active Pharma approves acquisition of balance 10.77% stake in Sequent Penems

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 59.09% in the December 2020 quarter
Solara Active Pharma Sciences allots 86 lakh equity shares
Solara Active Pharma spurts after broker initiates coverage
Outcome of board meeting of Solara Active Pharma Sciences
Solara Active Pharma Sciences allots 3.60 lakh equity shares under ESOP
-
At meeting held on 03 February 2021The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 03 February 2021 has approved the acquisition of additional share capital in Sequent Penems (SPPL), subsidiary company of Solara.
Currently Solara holds 89.23% of SPPL and it is proposed to acquire remaining 10.77% to make it as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU