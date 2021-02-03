Astral Poly Technik to be renamed as Astral

Astral Poly Technik announced that the company name is proposed to be changed to Astral, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot and other necessary statutory/regulatory approvals.

The name availability is granted by the office of Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide letter dated 03 February 2021.

