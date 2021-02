Board of Triveni Engineering approves capex of Rs 250 cr for setting up two new distilleries

At meeting held on 03 February 2021

The Board of Triveni Engineering and Industries at its meeting held on 03 February 2021 has approved the proposal for setting up two new distilleries of (i) 40 KLPD (grain based) at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh ; and (ii) 160 KLPD (molasses/cane juice & syrup/grain based) at sugar unit situated at Milaknarayanpur, Dist. Rampur, U.P., subject to receipt of necessary statutory clearances, raising total distillation capacity to 520 KLPD at an aggregate cost of about Rs.250 crore.

The Company has, under its Alcoholic Beverages vertical forming part of Distillery operating segment, started producing country liquor towards the end of the current quarter at its bottling facility in the premises of its existing distillery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to facilitate forward integration of distillery operations. The Company holds an approval for bottling upto 52.8 lakh litres of potable alcohol on an annual basis which will be achieved in a phased manner.

