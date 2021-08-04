Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 04 August 2021The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 04 August 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:
Appointment of Aditya Puri (DIN: 00062650) as Additional / Independent Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
Appointment of Arun Kumar Pillai (DIN: 00084845) as Additional / Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
Appointment of Rajender Juvvadi Rao (DIN: 00083540) as Additional / Executive Director & Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
Appointment of Kartheek Chintalapati Raju (DIN: 02921819) as Additional / NonExecutive Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
Appointment of Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders.
Resignation of Deepak Calian Vaidya (DIN: 00337276) as Non-Executive Director / Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
Resignation of Ronald Tjeerd De Vries (DIN: 08265610) as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.
