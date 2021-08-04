Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 04 August 2021

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 04 August 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Appointment of Aditya Puri (DIN: 00062650) as Additional / Independent Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

Appointment of Arun Kumar Pillai (DIN: 00084845) as Additional / Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

Appointment of Rajender Juvvadi Rao (DIN: 00083540) as Additional / Executive Director & Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

Appointment of Kartheek Chintalapati Raju (DIN: 02921819) as Additional / NonExecutive Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

Appointment of Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders.

Resignation of Deepak Calian Vaidya (DIN: 00337276) as Non-Executive Director / Chairman of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

Resignation of Ronald Tjeerd De Vries (DIN: 08265610) as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04 August 2021.

