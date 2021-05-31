Board of Valencia Nutrition approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 31 May 2021

The Board of Valencia Nutrition at its meeting held on 31 May 2021 has approved the change in directorate as follows:

1. Appointment of Eshanya Guppta having DIN: 01727743 as a Non Executive & Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

2. Resignation of Haresh Sanghvi (DIN: 00006301) as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

3. Manish Turakhia (DIN: 02265579) steps down from the position of Chairmanship of the Company with immediate effect.

4. Stavan Ajmera (DIN: 08112696), the existing Non-Executive Director has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

