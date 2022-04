Board of Sonata Software approves change in CEO

At meeting held on 07 April 2022

The Board of Sonata Software at its meeting held on 07 April 2022 has approved the Samir Dhir as CEO of the Company with effect from 8 April 2022.

Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down as CEO effective close of business hours on 7 April 2022 and will be continuing as Managing Director of the Company.

