TCS partners with Center for Governance and Sustainability at NUS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School have announced their collaboration to make corporate governance assessment quicker and more efficient. This will contribute to the betterment of professional practices among institutions, government bodies and businesses in Singapore and Asia.

The collaboration taps on the technology expertise of TCS and corporate governance insights of CGS in creating a new platform, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can acquire and process corporate governance data from various sources.

Traditionally, researchers comb through companies' websites to obtain their annual reports or sustainability reports. Retrieving specific information from these reports of different formats, for a fair comparison of how companies are governed, is also a manual process.

The new AI platform will reduce the time needed to collate the data, freeing up time for researchers to do a deeper analysis of companies' corporate governance practices. The platform can also generate information dashboards for quick data presentation.

