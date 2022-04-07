DRDO transfers tech of Optronic Submarine Periscope to Paras Defence

-
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has been awarded the Technology of Optronic Submarine Periscope as developed by IRDE, DRDO.
This technology has been transferred to the Company by way of a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology of Optronic Submarine Periscope by IRDE, DRDO.
The DRDO Laboratory has also nominated Paras Defence and Space Technologies as the Production Agency for the Optronic Submarine Periscope.
The Optronic Submarine Periscope is the Eye of the Submarine and is used for Surveillance Applications. The company will be the first Indian company to manufacture Optronic Submarine Periscope on turnkey basis.
