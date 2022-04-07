L&T Construction bags orders under various businesses

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has secured orders under its various businesses.

As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

Under the water and effluent treatment business, the company has secured a contract from the Rural Drinking Water & Sanitation Division, Karnataka to construct drinking water supply facilities for 396 rural habitations in the districts of Dharwad and Belagavi from the Renukasagar Reservoir (Navilutheertha dam) on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer Mode under the Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

The company's geo-structure business has bagged an order from Tata Chemicals to commission a jetty-based Marine Outfall System and allied works including Construction, Procurement and Installation of HT pumphouse, jetty mounted piping system (approx. 3.5 kms) and diffuser system in the Gulf of Kutch, at Mithapur, Gujarat.

The power transmission and distribution business has secured a a 500kV Transmission Line project in the Philippines, to be executed along with an onshore partner, that will form part of the transmission backbone to meet the growing demand for electricity in the western parts of Luzon, Philippines.

