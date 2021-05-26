HDFC to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 crore

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing, Yes Bank enter into strategic co‐lending partnership
Union Cabinet Cleared Proposal For Setting Up Of Development Finance Institution
Financials shares slide
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions
PNB Housing gains after India Ratings reaffirms ratings
-
On private placement basisHousing Development Finance Corporation is issuing senior secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis for Rs 5000 crore with option to retail over subscription of Rs 2000 crore. The coupon rate is 6% p.a. and the tenure is 4 years and 363 days. The deemed date of allotment is 31 May 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU