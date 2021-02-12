Board of Sterling Tools considers funds infusion in Sterling Gtake E-Mobility

-
ALSO READ
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 52.78% in the September 2020 quarter
Board of Sterling & Wilson Solar appoints COO- Solar International Projects
Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sterling & Wilson Solar receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research
Sterling Webnet reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 12 February 2021The Board of Sterling Tools at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has transacted the following:
Approved the proposal for investment of Rs 10 crore in one or more tranches, in the shares or optional convertible debentures or in both of Sterling Gtake E-Mobility, a subsidiary company.
Further, the fund infusion by the Chinese partner Jiangsu Gtake Electric Company (GTAKE) in Sterling Gtake E-mobility is not received yet because of the changed FDI guidelines issued by Government of India requiring approval of DPIIT, New Delhi, for which an application has already been moved on by the Sterling Gtake E-mobility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU