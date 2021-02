Godrej Properties recognized as Masters of Risk in Real Estate category

At The India Risk Management Awards

Godrej Properties announced today that The India Risk Management Awards has recognized Godrej Properties as the Masters of Risk in the real estate category.

For the last six years, The India Risk Management Awards have been recognizing and celebrating those organisations and teams that have significantly added to the understanding and practice of risk management. Currently, in its 7th edition, the India Risk Management Awards this year aim to support corporations to navigate through business risks and put a spotlight on how Companies can devise & deploy a 'Boundary-less Risk Management' architecture that can augment the strength of businesses in the new normal.

