Board of IDBI Bank approves setting off accumulated losses to securities premium account

At meeting held on 12 February 2021The Board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved for setting off Accumulated Losses of the Bank as on 01 April 2021 in full or to such an extent as may be possible by utilizing the balance standing to the credit of the Securities Premium Account of the Bank as on the said date through a Scheme prepared under Sections 66, 52 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant National Company Law Tribunal Rules, subject to statutory/regulatory approvals as well as the approval of shareholders.
