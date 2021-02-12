Thomas Cook (India) receives SEBI approval to withdraw buyback offer

-
ALSO READ
SEBI Says Multicap Mutual Funds Must Invest 25% Each In Small, Mid And Large Cap Stocks
PowerGrid update on proposed IPO of PGInvIT
SEBI Clarifies Regarding Asset Allocation Of Multi Cap Schemes of Mutual Funds
Shares in broader market rally after Sebi ruling on multicap fund
SEBI Doubles Overseas Investment Limit Per Mutual Fund To $600 Million
-
Thomas Cook (India) announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), vide its order dated 11 February 2021 has allowed the withdrawal of Thomas Cook India's Buy-back Offer application filed vide the Draft Letter of Offer dated 05 March 2020.
The application for withdrawal dated 28 September 2020, filed by Thomas Cook India (TCIL) has accordingly been disposed of under the relevant regulations of the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU