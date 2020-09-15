Board of Take Solutions approves sale of 58% stake in subsidiary APA Engineering

At meeting held on 14 September 2020

The Board of Take Solutions at its meeting held on 14 September 2020 has approved to sell its entire shareholding of 58% in its subsidiary, namely APA Engineering. The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 September 2020 for a consideration of Rs 17.40 crore.

