PC Jeweller allots 71,014 equity shares under ESOP

PC Jeweller has allotted 71,014 equity shares having face value of Rs.1 qt- each to those eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiary, who have exercised their stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2011.

Consequent to this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs.3,95,07,38,960 divided into 39,50,73,896 equity shares of Rs.10 each

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 18:09 IST

