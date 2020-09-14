Zensar launches blockchain based contract management solutions for enterprises

Zensar Technologies announced the launch of its blockchain based contract management solutions for enterprises. The solutions called DICES (Distributed Intelligent Contract Enforcement System) focuses on contract enforcement while the other solution, called ZenConfluence is an enabling solution on which other applications can run.

DICES is a contract enforcement system which facilitates the conversion and deployment of plain text legal agreements into blockchain-based smart contracts.

Almost all organizations have huge volumes of transactional contracts, agreements wherein the enforcement is based on achievement of a goal, an event or a milestone. DICES uses a combination of NLP (Natural Language Processing) and a transpiler (patent pending) to extract the clauses that can be coded to create smart contracts. This helps in tracking and enforce the milestones efficiently, quickly and without manual intervention.

