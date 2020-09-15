Wipro to provide commercial engineering services for OpenNESS toolkit

Wipro will provide commercial engineering services for the Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit globally.

Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS), is a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) software toolkit that was developed by Intel and allows developers to create and deploy applications at the network edge or on-premise edge locations. This open source distribution fosters application innovation, and developer engagement with the ecosystem to create 5G and edge solutions.

The engineering services for OpenNESS builds upon an ongoing collaboration between Wipro and Intel on innovative 5G and edge solutions that utilize Intel's FlexRAN software reference architecture and OpenNESS.

Wipro will leverage its long legacy of engineering services to ensure successful deployment of commercial solutions based on the OpenNESS platform. With the evolution of decoupled RAN architecture, the Edge node is becoming a common host for both RAN and application workload. Wipro's expertise in working with FlexRAN in conjunction with a cloud-native platform such as OpenNESS uniquely positions the company to onboard both RAN and application workloads on a common, optimized edge platform ready for deployment.

