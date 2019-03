Board of Tamil Nadu Petro Products approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 25 March 2019

The Board of Petro Products at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the appointment of N Muruganandam, IAS, (DIN: 00540135), to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, as an Additional with effect from 25 March 2019, representing and also as the of the Board. The board approved the retirement of C Ramachandran, N.R. Krishnan and Dr. The Board has appointed (Retd.) and as Additional Directors with effect from 01 April 2019.

