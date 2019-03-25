Board of Tamil Nadu Petro Products approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 25 March 2019

The Board of Tamil Nadu Petro Products at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the appointment of N Muruganandam, IAS, (DIN: 00540135), Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 25 March 2019, representing Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation and also as the Non- Executive Chairman of the Board. The board approved the retirement of C Ramachandran, N.R. Krishnan and Dr. K. U. Mada. The Board has appointed Lt. Col. (Retd.) Shankar Chatapuram Swaminathan and Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma as Additional Directors with effect from 01 April 2019.

First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 17:56 IST

