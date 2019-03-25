Jindal Steel & Power re-starts its 1.8 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at Angul

-
Jindal Steel & Power has re-started its 1.8 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at the 6 MTPA Integrated Steel Complex at Angul (Odisha).
Through DRI route, the company is targeting production run-rate of 1 Million Tonnes of crude steel in FY 20, through existing coal linkages, and aims to procure the balance requirements for optimum capacity utilization through e-auctions. The company is aiming to produce 6.5 Mt in of Steel in India in FY 20. JSPL's DRI Plant at Angul - the first and largest of its kind in the world - is powered by India's largest Coal Gasification Plant that converts high-ash coal to synthetic gas.
