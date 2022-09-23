Board of Tinplate Company of India approves merger with Tata Steel

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel gains after board approves merging 7 group metal cos
Board of Tata Steel approves schemes of amalgamation
Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit rises 103.74% in the March 2022 quarter
Tata Steel, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla in focus
Indices trade with significant cuts; market breadth positive
-
At meeting held on 22 September 2022The Board of Tinplate Company of India at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved the scheme of amalgamation of The Tinplate Company of India (Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU