JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Board of Tata Steel Long Products withdraws scheme of amalgamation with Tata Metaliks
Business Standard

Board of Tinplate Company of India approves merger with Tata Steel

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tinplate Company of India at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved the scheme of amalgamation of The Tinplate Company of India (Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 12:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU