Board of Tinplate Company of India approves merger with Tata Steel

The Board of Tinplate Company of India at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved the scheme of amalgamation of The Tinplate Company of India (Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders.

