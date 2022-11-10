Board of Uno Minda approves investment of Rs 15.30 cr in JV Minda Katolec Electronics Services

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved to invest in the equity shares of Minda Katolec Electronics Services (MKESPL) under right issue, aggregating to Rs. 15.30 crore, once the MKFSPI Board raises call for right issue.

MKESPL is a Joint Venture between Uno Minda (UML) and Katolec Corporation, Japan (Katolec) in which UML holds 51% equity shares and Katolec holds 49% of equity shares of the share capital. MKESPL is carrying on the business of high end electronics like Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Box Build Assemblies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)