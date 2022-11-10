Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances director resigns

with effect from 09 November 2022

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announced the resignation of P. R. Ramesh (DIN: 01915274), Independent Director of the company with effect from 09 November 2022. P. R. Ramesh would continue to be on the Board of the Holding Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as an Independent Director.

