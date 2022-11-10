JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.44%, up for five straight sessions

Board of Uno Minda approves JV with Buehler Motor GmbH
Business Standard

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances director resigns

Capital Market 

with effect from 09 November 2022

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announced the resignation of P. R. Ramesh (DIN: 01915274), Independent Director of the company with effect from 09 November 2022. P. R. Ramesh would continue to be on the Board of the Holding Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as an Independent Director.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU