Board of Uno Minda approves setting up of new 4W lighting plant

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved the setting up of a new 4W Lighting plant of the Company in India. The total capital expenditure (including sustaining capex) to be incurred over the period of five years in the project would be around Rs. 400 crore with initial investment of Rs. 230 crore over next two years as first phase to set up the new plant. The commercial production is expected to start from Q4 FY 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:40 IST

