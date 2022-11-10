Board of Uno Minda approves JV with Buehler Motor GmbH

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved to enter into a joint venture agreement with Buehler Motor GmbH (BUEHLER), a leading global supplier of customized mechatronic drive solutions, and accordingly to make a joint venture company (JV Company) with BUEHLER to develop, manufacture and market traction motors in India and other SAARC nations. The JV will offer traction motors for battery driven EV (Electric Vehicle) 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers. Board approved to make equity investment upto Rs 17 crore from time to time in one or more tranches for 50.1% stake in the proposed JV Company in India. The JV Company will be a subsidiary of Uno Minda.

