Board of V-Guard Industries appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 August 2020

The Board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 27 August 2020 has approved the appointment of George Muthoot Jacob (DIN: 00018955) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term offive years, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 13:44 IST

