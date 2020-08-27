Board of V-Guard Industries appoints director

-
-
At meeting held on 27 August 2020The Board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 27 August 2020 has approved the appointment of George Muthoot Jacob (DIN: 00018955) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term offive years, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
