Board of V I P Industries approves disposal of land and building

V I P Industries announced that pursuant to resolution passed by circulation by the Board of Directors of the Company on 24 August, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to dispose of the Land and Building of the Haridwar factory of the Company on 'as-is-whereis' basis.

The operations at the said Haridwar factory of the Company has been suspended since March, 2020 due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:42 IST

