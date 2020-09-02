JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions approves further issuance of equity shares to Tube Investment of India

Classic Filament reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Cisatracurium Besylate Injection

Capital Market 

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Cisatracurium Besylate Injection USP (US RLD: Nimbex ) in the strength of 20 mg (base)/10 mL (2 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial.

Cisatracurium Besylate is a nondepolarizing skeletal neuromuscular blocker for intravenous administration.

It is an adjunct to general anaesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation in adults and in paediatric patients 1 month to 12 years of age and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation in adults during surgical procedures or during mechanical ventilation in the ICU. The drug will be manufactured at Liva plant of Cadila Healthcare.

The group now has 297 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU