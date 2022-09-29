Board of Vama Industries approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 September 2022

The Board of Vama Industries at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has appointed Bandi Lakshmi Tejaswi to the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Gavireddy Siva, who has resigned from his office with immediate effect.

