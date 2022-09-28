Genesys International partners with Nasdaq listed Bentley Systems

To launch 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India

Bentley Systems, Inc (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Genesys International today announced that Genesys' 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India - the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company - will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley's infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses. This massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India.

Genesys previously partnered with Bentley to successfully pilot an earlier digital twin solution that enabled the smart inventory management of telecom infrastructure using Bentley's OpenTower iQ software. The robust solution provided operators with accurate and up-to-date information on planning and installing 5G towers, which saved time as well as the cost of conducting labor-intensive tower inspections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)