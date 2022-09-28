JUST IN
Board of Dish TV approves divestment of entire stake held in Sri Lankan subsidiary

At meeting held on 28 September 2022

The Board of Dish TV India at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the transfer of entire equity shares of the Company held in Dish T V Lanka, the Company's overseas subsidiary Company and accordingly the said subsidiary company ceases to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 28 September 2022.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:47 IST

