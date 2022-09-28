Board of Dish TV approves divestment of entire stake held in Sri Lankan subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Board of IDBI Bank approves divestment of up to 11.10% stake in NSDL
IDFC receives CCI approves for proposed divestment
Board of Symphony approves acquisition of balance stake in its Australian subsidiary
Union Bank of India concludes divestment of its stake in IFLIC
GMR Coal Resources receives USD 420 mn for divestment of 30% stake in PT GEMS
-
At meeting held on 28 September 2022The Board of Dish TV India at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the transfer of entire equity shares of the Company held in Dish T V Lanka, the Company's overseas subsidiary Company and accordingly the said subsidiary company ceases to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 28 September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU