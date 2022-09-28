Board of Dish TV India approves shifting of registered office

-
-
At meeting held on 28 September 2022The Board of Dish TV India at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company to 'Office No. 803, 8th Floor, DLH Park, S. V. Road, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400 062, Maharashtra' which is within the local limits of city in the State of Maharashtra and within the jurisdiction of existing Registrar of Companies, with effect from 28 September 2022.
