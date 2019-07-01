Board of Vikas Multicorp approves appointment of directors and CEO

At meeting held on 01 July 2019

The Board of Vikas Multicorp at its meeting held on 01 July 2019 has approved the following -

Appointment of Meena Bansal as Additional Director of the company.

Appointment of Vivek Garg as Managing Director of the company.

Appointment of Purushottam Dass Bhoot as Chairman of the Board.

Appointment of Vijay Sharma as CEO of the company.

All appointments are effective from 01 July 2019.

