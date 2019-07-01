MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 July 2019

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 July 2019 as under:

1. The prices of Ferro Grade, Chemical Grade and Fines as fixed on 01 July 2019 would remain unchanged.

2. The prices of Silico Manganese Grade (SMGR 30% & SMGR 25%) have been increased by about 5% on the prices prevailing since 01 July 2019.

3. The basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) as fixed on 01 July 2019 would remain unchanged.

4. Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC.

