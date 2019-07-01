Karnataka Bank launches a Digital Recovery Tool

-
-
Karnataka Bank has launched a web tool named VASOOL SO-Ft (VASOOL SOFAST) for digitalising NPA recovery process.
Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO said that "As part of Transformation journey, a digital tool for recovery of stressed assets is launched today which will provide end-to-end digital solution.
The tool will enable easy & faster processing, real time information and immediate decision making in the recovery area. It will further obliterate the use of paper and I am sure, it would result in overall efficiency enhancement in recovery efforts of the Bank."
