Tata Motors reports 14% fall in CV and PV domestic sales in June

Tata Motors Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 14% at 49,073 units compared to 56,773 units sold over last year as subdued demand continued in June 2019 .

The cumulative sales for the domestic market (April 2019 -June 2019) decline by 20% at 131,879 units as compared to 164,579 units sold over the same period last year.

The company's sales from exports (from CV and PV) in June 2019 was at 2,702 units, lower by 48% over June 2018, due to drop in retails in Bangladesh, Nepal & Middle East markets.

