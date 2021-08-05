Novellis reports net income from continuing operations at $303 mn in Q1

Novelis Inc. on 04 August 2021 reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of $240 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to a net loss of $79 million in the prior year period.

Net income from continuing operations increased to $303 million compared to a net loss of $61 million in the prior year, which had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and acquisition-related special items.

Excluding special items in both years, first quarter fiscal year 2022 net income from continuing operations of $260 million is up significantly compared to $22 million in the prior year, driven mainly by higher after-tax Adjusted EBITDA.

Net sales increased 59 percent to $3.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $2.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by a 26 percent increase in shipments, favorable product mix and higher average aluminum prices. Total flat rolled product shipments increased to 973 kilotonnes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to 774 kilotonnes in the prior year period, mainly a result of strong demand across end markets in the current year, compared to a soft prior year shipment quarter impacted by temporary customer shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current year beverage packaging and specialty product shipments benefited from strong market demand, while automotive shipments are more than double the prior year despite some headwinds from the current semiconductor chip shortage impacting the automotive industry.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 119 percent to $555 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $253 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher volume and favorable product mix, as well as metal benefits and a $47 million gain related to a favorable decision in a Brazilian tax litigation, partially offset by higher costs resulting from higher production volume and inflationary cost pressures. Novelis achieved an Adjusted EBITDA per ton shipped of $570 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $327 in the prior year and $514 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Excluding the non-recurring tax litigation benefit, Adjusted EBITDA per ton equates to $522 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $30 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to the prior year period outflow of $146 million. This improvement versus the prior year is driven primarily by higher Adjusted EBITDA and favorable metal price lag, largely offset by higher working capital requirements including rising aluminum prices. The company reached its targeted net leverage ratio (net debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA) of 2.5x at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to 3.8x in the prior year period after the close of the Aleris acquisition and 2.9x in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The company continues to maintain a strong total liquidity position of $2.3 billion as of 30 June 2021.

Recognizing the continued steady improvement in Novelis' business and end markets, on 22 July 22, 2021, S&P Global Ratings raised its issuer credit rating on Novelis to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The following week, Novelis launched an offering of $750 million 3.25% Senior Notes due 2026 and $750 million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031. Proceeds of the offering will be used toward the redemption of all its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026. Novelis expects to close the offering of the Notes on 11 August 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)