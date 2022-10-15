IRB Infra receives completion certificate for Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that that the Project of Eight lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from Km 355.00 to Km 378.740 (Padra to Vadodara Section of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in the State of Gujarat under NHDP Phase - VI on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase IAPackage I) implemented by VK1 Expressway - Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company (VK1), has been issued a Completion Certificate, upon completion of Works in 22.585 Kms out of 23.740 Kms, as per the Concession Agreement.

VK1 Project is implemented by VK1 Expressway at a project cost of Rs 2,094 crore. VK1 is eligible for receipt of Bi-annually Annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years.

