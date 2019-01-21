JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Zensar Technologies appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 21 January 2019

Zensar Technologies announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 21 January 2019 has approved the appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka (DIN: 02089850) as an Additional Director, to be designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company, effective from 21 January 2019 to hold office as such until the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the last date on which the Annual General Meeting should have been held, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 19:07 IST

