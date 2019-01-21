Tata Power Solar launches residential rooftop solution in Gandhinagar

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power installs solar rooftop solution at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai
Tata Power to offer suite of services in rooftop solar drive
Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session
Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session
Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session
-
Tata Power announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Solar has launched a complete residential rooftop solution in Gandhinagar on 21 January 2019.
Senior dignitaries from the government and key decision makers from the corporate industry also graced the launch event with their presence. The residential rooftop solutions are expected to save upto Rs 50,000 annually for 25 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU