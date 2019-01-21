Tata Power Solar launches residential rooftop solution in Gandhinagar

JUST IN
Tata Power announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Solar has launched a complete residential rooftop solution in Gandhinagar on 21 January 2019.

Senior dignitaries from the government and key decision makers from the corporate industry also graced the launch event with their presence. The residential rooftop solutions are expected to save upto Rs 50,000 annually for 25 years.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:28 IST

