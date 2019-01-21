Board of NHPC approves proposal to raise Rs 2000 crore

At meeting held on 21 January 2019The Board of NHPC at its meeting held on 21 January 2019 has approved the proposal for raising of Rs 2000 crore through issuance of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable debentures/bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis from domestic market and/or to raise term loans from domestic financial institutions/Banks/Inter-corporate loans in suitable tranches. The proposed issue is out of Rs 3300 crore already approved by the shareholders in the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Company held on 27 September 2018.
